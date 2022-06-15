Ashaiman Sewage System landmark project for NPP – MCE

Mr. Okyere with some constituents

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ashaiman, Albert Boakye Okyere, has stated that the Ashaiman Sewage System currently under construction is a landmark project that will facelift the development agenda of the municipality.

He noted that residents and posterity would remember the New Patriotic Party (NPP), under the administration of President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo, for giving the municipality a modern simplified sewerage system and sewage treatment plant.



“It is unprecedented in our local history, we had a small and old system at TDC Quarters built during the Busia administration, which is outmoded, and this new one would serve over 4,700 households,” he noted.



Mr. Okyere stated in an interview on Friday, on the sidelines of the annual seedlings planting exercise, dubbed Green Ghana Project.



The MCE noted that the sewage project was a Government of Ghana project with financing from the World Bank under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA SWP).



According to him, the municipality had received its fair share of the national cake, among them, road construction at the Middle East, Tulaku, Pink Lady, and several other areas.

He noted that to improve on technical and vocational training, the E-Block school built under the previous government had been converted into the Ashaiman Technical Vocational Institute, which would be connected to the Artisan Village.



He noted that the municipality has a lot of potential in the field of artisanship that should be harnessed for the development of the country.



Mr. Okyere said the municipality was also constructing a shopping complex under a public, private partnership.



On the tree planting campaign, the MCE stated that 2,000 seedlings were planted along the principal streets, at schools, hospitals, public places, and in wetland sites.



According to him, the municipality planted 1,500 seedlings during last year’s exercise, 90 percent of which were doing well.

The MCE, therefore, pleaded with residents, especially landlords, tenants, and shop owners to ensure that the seedlings were well catered for.



He stressed that trees were essential for human and animal lives, hence there was a need for every Ghanaian to participate in the project.



He added that the municipal authorities, including assembly and unit committee members, would put in the necessary measures to ward off animals from destroying the plants.



“We advise individuals to avoid deforestation and make sure that government’s policy to enrich the forest with trees for economic and medicinal purposes was attained,” he said.