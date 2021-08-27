Ashaiman court fines trader GH¢360 for attacking woman with stick

She will have to pay the fine or spend a month in jail according to the ruling

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Banes has fined a 36-year-old trader at Ashaiman Main Market for assaulting another trader when the two were engaged in a quarrel.

The trader, Madam Nora Ashietey, was fined GH¢360.00 or in default, serve one month in prison after she pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting one Isabella Ashiangbe with a stick.



Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh, Prosecuting, explained that, at about 16:00 hours on Saturday, July 31st, Madam Ashietey who was at loggerheads with the complainant’s mother called the mother, “a witch” in the market without any provocation.



This resulted in an altercation between the complainant and the accused, but they got separated and both left the market.

According to the prosecution, Madam Ashietey followed Isabella and without any provocation hit her back with a stick, which rekindled the fight between the two.



The two subsequently lodged separate complaints and the Ashaiman Police visited the crime scene, investigated, and retrieved the stick used for the assault.



The accused was arrested, cautioned, and charged for the offence and put before court.