Ashaiman military operation – Nigel Gaisei claims fulfilled prophecy

Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has laid claim to a fulfilled prophecy following the invasion of Ashaiman by soldiers on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

According to the prophet, he had foretold the incident which saw dozens of soldiers storming the Ashaiman area some 48 hours before it occurred.



“Sojas in town [sic] I saw this yesterday… I saw something but wasn’t soo clear,” he shared in a Facebook post along with a video of the said prophecy and an image of the military operation.



According to information available to GhanaWeb, the soldiers arrived in the town in buses and an armoured car with a chopper providing aerial cover. They entered the Ashaiman township and in the course of their operation, subjected some residents to various forms of assault.



The invasion came after a young soldier was found dead in a neighbourhood of Ashaiman having repeatedly been attacked.



In his prophecy with a date stamp of March 5, 2023, Prophet Nigel said: “Lord, you showed to me a vision of some soldiers storming a town. Whether it is Ghana or Nigeria I saw soldiers on the street of a country in West Africa. On this day, we stand with the covenant of corporate prayer and cancel it.”

Meanwhile the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey has confirmed that some 72 of his constituents have been arrested following the military invasion.



Videos of the invasion shared on social media show various instances of assault being meted on some residents of Ashaiman by armed soldiers.



Some of the residents were made to lie down in muddy waters while others were subjected to severe beatings.







