Ashaiman records 96 new COVID-19 cases within two weeks – Health Director

Ghana is experiencing its third wave of infections amid upped vaccination drive

The Ashaiman Municipality has recorded 96 new cases of COVID-19 within two weeks, increasing the total number of cases to 1,281, Mrs Patience Ami Mamatah, the Ashaiman Municipal Health Director has disclosed.

The Municipality has also recorded ten deaths and 1,227 recoveries from the pandemic, leaving the number of active cases at 44, Mrs Mamatah told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Ashaiman on Friday.



She described Ashaiman's COVID-19 situation as dire and alarming; and expressed concern that despite the situation, people in the municipality do not wear the nose mask especially at the markets and in public transports popularly known as trotro.



In a bid to prevent the further spread of the virus in the municipality, Mrs Mamatah, therefore, appealed to the residents to strictly observe all the safety protocols with emphasis on the wearing of a nose mask and maintaining social distancing.

In a related development, Mrs Mamatah noted that the Ashaiman health data revealed that many people have hypertension and other non-communicable diseases which can be prevented, “we have noticed that from last year to June this year many people in the municipality have high blood pressure (BP)."



Mrs Mamattah urged the inhabitants especially traders in the municipality to be conscious of their health as they need to stay in good health to be able to engage in their various economic activities.