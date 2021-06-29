Ashaiman youth march against TDC's intended sale of community park to Methodist Church

Ashaiman youth demonstrate concerning the sale of the community park

Some aggrieved residents of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region have staged a demonstration against the alleged sale of open spaces within the community by the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) to private developers.

The Tuesday, 29 June 2021 demonstration follows a recent attempt by the TDC to allegedly sell a portion of Starlight School Park at Community 22 to the Methodist Church.



Clad in red and black attire, the demonstrators marched amid war chants against the sale of the property.



According to the youth, the park, which is the only playground in the community also serves as a haven for people displaced by floods during the rainy season.



It is also a convergence point for emergencies.



They demanded that the TDC halt the sale and want the government to investigate the TDC over the matter.

The irate youth have given the TDC a two-week ultimatum to address their concerns or they will picket its office.



One of the demonstrators noted that the Starlight Park was the starting point for some great footballers such as former Black Stars player Awudu Issaka, as well as Ablade Morgan and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey.



He also noted that the open space serves as an events ground for funerals, crusades and Easter conventions among others.



Another demonstrator indicated that they will protect the park and all others in the community from the TDC and other private organizations interested in acquiring them.