Ashaiman youth steal with 'passion' because there are no jobs for them - Man claims

Stephen Appiah is a pub owner in Ashaiman

Source: SVTV Africa

A pub owner, Stephen Appiah, known in Ashaiman as Ditto, has noted that the youths of Ashaiman feel abandoned by the government and resort to drugs, petty thefts, etc., to survive.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, Ditto indicated that some Ashaiman youths see the act of stealing as a normal activity because most of them have nothing else to do.



Now a pub owner and an electrician, Dito revealed that he used to be a pickpocket until he trained himself out of the ‘job.’ According to him, the youths lack education, and others often feel lost.



"How many jobs will even employ them? So they find ways and means to make money. They will be tempted to steal from you if you show off and appear rich. The politicians are not helping. They’ve allowed the young ones to think for themselves, but these people have never been to school,” Ditto said.



Host of Ghetto Life Story, DJ Nyaami, quizzed Ditto on what he thinks the youth needs, and he said, “They need education because they don’t even know what to do in the first place.

They grow up in the ghetto with people who steal, and they learn. They steal, enjoy stealing and steal with passion. It has become a hobby.”



Moreover, Stephen reiterated that they lack the moral sense of right and wrong because they need to survive. He added that the leaders “do not care about Ashaiman, but it is the best place to conduct a business.”



Stephen encouraged the government to help the youth deal with drug-related issues and provide education for them.