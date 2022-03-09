Ashalaja Oshipi murder: Family members call on Police to speed up investigations

Sister of the deceased, Augustina Lartey, speaking to the media

Following the death of the Youth Chief (Oshipi) of Ashalaja in Ga West Municipality, the bereaved family is calling on the Ghana Police to expedite investigations into the killing of their relative.

Joshua Lartey, aged 42, an Oshipi of Ashalaja, was shot dead by some gun-wielding men on his way home on Sunday March 6, 2022 at about 11:00 pm. The incident is reported to have occurred at Achiaman near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.



Sister of the deceased, Augustina Lartey, in an interview with the media said that the Police should speed up their investigations and efforts to arrest the five other suspects involved in the heinous act.



According to her, Joshua was stopped while driving and when he got down from the car, he was met with a quarrel which resulted in the shooting of his leg by one of the gun-wielding men.



“He [Joshua] struggled with the man because he was well and fit, but the motor rider behind him also took out his gun and short him multiple times” she alleged.



According to Madam Augustina, her late brother is survived by five children in who are in the Ga Central Municipal Assembly, hence the need to speed up investigations to bring the perpetrators to book to avenge the Oshipi’s death.

“We are three children. I am the only one left. My younger brother was poisoned three months ago and has been buried. Now they have killed my elder brother and he has left behind five children at Ablekuma-NIC.” she added.



This was however after the Lartey family had clashed with the family of one of the suspects, Ayitey Animle, for tagging him among the list of assailants in the murder case.



In regards to the feud, the Amasaman divisional police had intervened to arrest seven persons while a pistol with ammunition has been retrieved from them.



Meanwhile, on Monday March 7, 2022 the police in a statement said, they have arrested wife of one suspect Rashid Mohammed at Sowutoum, and upon searching his house a G3 weapon, three pump action guns, and a cup gun with ammunition was retrieved.



According to Police, five other suspects are on police wanted list. They are Mohammed alias Gizzo, Brown Amoah Akwanor, Nii Obene and Ayitey Animle alias brother.