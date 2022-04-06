Ashanti CPP dissociates itself from interdiction of national officers

CPP

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) in the Ashanti Region has dissociated itself from the interdiction of some national executives of the party.

The highest decision-making body of the Convention People’s Party, the Central Committee (CC), is purported to have interdicted Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, the General Secretary of the CPP.



Others who have also been interdicted include the First Vice Chairman of the Party Onzy Nkrumah and the National Youth Organizer Osei Kofi Acquah.



The three according to the party are thwarting all efforts by the Central Committee (CC) to carry out its mandated duties.



“certain persons in the CPP have vowed to keep the party comatose and have devised unethical and inferior tactics to discredit the political gains of the glorious CPP,” a Press Statement from the party said.

The Three have been summoned to the party’s disciplinary committee and have been asked not to hold themselves in their voted portfolios.



But the Ashanti Regional branch of the CPP has dissociated itself from the action taken by the “quorum-challenged Central Committee (CC) meeting (Article 73 “b” of the party constitution), after which the said interdicted letter was signed by her. I wish to also refer to Article 82 (f) of the party constitution, in disassociating ourselves from the said interdiction”.



The Ashanti Region CPP believes that the Central Committee of the party is being discriminative and vindictive towards some party national officers which they believe should not be condoned.



“We wish to state emphatically that Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankuma the challenged Chairperson and Leader hates the Ashanti Region and has been discriminative in her judgment, based on the fact that, the document she sighted for interdicting the three officers, was written by all the other eight National officers. So why has she been selective? It is the Region’s wish that things will be done right to put the party on a better footing for progress.”

Read their Statement Below



Ashanti Regional CPP Disassociate itself from Interdiction



Press Release



The Ashanti Region of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) wishes to refer to a letter purportedly dated 01/04/2022, without a reference number, and issued by Nana Frimpomaa, the challenged National Chairperson of the party to have interdicted some three officers of the party.

The Region wishes to state unequivocally that, it has disassociated itself entirely from such decisions.



It would be recalled that on Friday, 1 April 2022, Nana Frimpomaa organized a quorum-challenged Central Committee (CC) meeting (Article 73 “b” of the party constitution), after which the said interdicted letter was signed by her. I wish to also refer to Article 82 (f) of the party constitution, in disassociating ourselves from the said interdiction.



We wish to state emphatically that Nana Akosua Sarpong kumankuma the challenged Chairperson and Leader hates the Ashanti Region and has been discriminative in her judgment, based on the fact that, the document she sighted for interdicting the three officers, was written by all the other eight National officers. So why has she been selective? It is the Region’s wish that things will be done right to put the party on a better footing for progress.



—-END—–

Sgnd:



Cde. Hon. Emmanuel Galo



(Ashanti Regional Chairman)



03/04/2022