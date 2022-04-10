0
Menu
News

Ashanti: Fire consumes shops, vehicles at Suame Magazine

Screenshot 20220409 135455 1 Some of the ravaged cars

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Shop owners have been recounting their losses after a massive fire tore through portions of the Suame Magazine enclave in Kumasi.

The Friday dawn fire which reportedly started in a mechanic shop consumed vehicles and spare parts running into millions of cedis.

A shop owner who was spotted salvaging his wares said: “I had a call that my shop was on fire. So I rushed here only to find my goods completely burnt. I am really devastated and clearly I will have to start from scratch.”

Although personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service have battled the blaze, they are yet to establish the cause of the inferno.

The Suame Magazine is an industrialized area with many workshops for metal engineering and vehicle repairs in Ghana, employing an estimated 200,000.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Huge taxes, unserious employees - Nigerian business owner laments about Ghana
'Take my wedding ring and pray for me' - The last words of General Acheampong
Sammy Gyamfi tops social media trends after 'banter' with UPSA lecturer on TV
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Passenger on British Airways flight gives frightening account of how aircraft circled for over one hour
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa
Related Articles: