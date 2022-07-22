1
Ashanti MPs want to meet Akufo-Addo over lack of development

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo NPP 2022 Conference1212 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are seeking an urgent meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over what they deem to be the lack of development in the region.

The Ashanti Caucus of the NPP says the region is lagging in infrastructure and other amenities after years of voting for the NPP.

Caucus Chairman Kwame Anyimadu Antwi said the region needs urgent attention.

Mr. Antwi, who is also the MP for the Asante Akim Central Constituency, made this demand in an interview with the Parliamentary Press Corps on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in reaction to the pelting of Suame MP Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water by some of his constituents during a tour of some stalled road projects in that constituency.

“The roads within Kwabre East are very bad and there are constituencies like Manso Adobea, Nkwanta, Bantama, Kwadaso … Asante Akyem North and South, so, virtually, all the constituencies have some concerns over roads,” he said.

According to Mr. Anyimadu Antwi, the Ashanti MPs believe that if road projects in the region are completed, constituents’ trust in the government will increase.

He added that the leadership of the Ashanti Caucus will also raise other issues of concern such as electricity extension in the region in due time.

