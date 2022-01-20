Ashanti NPP chairman hopeful disowns Akufo-Addo, says he can’t defend him

President Akufo-Addo

A former New Patriotic Party(NPP) Member of Parliament(MP) for Ejisu and aspiring regional chairman, Owusu Aduomi has said emphatically that he cannot defend the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for certain statements he made during the campaign ahead of the 2016 general elections.

According to him, it’s only fair that the president defends his own statements.



On Oyerepa television in Kumasi, the regional chairman hopeful told the host of the morning show:



“You’ll do me no good by asking me to defend statements and comments I didn’t make. It’s Akufo-Addo who said Ghanaians are starving in the abundance of money, I didn’t say that.



"And so let him defend that when you meet him,- I can’t do that for him. Of course there’s enough money in the country but it’s about how you manage it, he said emphatically.



Speaking on the economy, the former MP said he has no basis to defend the economy and can only leave that the ‘country’s economic managers’.

“I’m not an economist so I can’t defend that. On what basis will I even the economic situation in the country? If you’re taking about the current hardship in the country, then I’ll say yes, I hear people complain everyday.



"We all feel the pangs of hardship. However, if the economists claim they’ve managed the economy well, that’s up to them. But for Kofi Job, I won’t even survive," he added.



It was the first media appearance for Owusu Aduomi since he declared intentions to contest the chairmanship race in the Ashanti.



The leadership of the NPP is yet to set an official date for the polls at the polling station level through to the National level and later elect the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections.