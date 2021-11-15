Ashanti NPP launches male volunteer group called Alpha Patriots

Males at the launch of the Ashanti Regional NPP volunteer group

The Ashanti Regional branch of Alpha Patriots, a male volunteer group of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been officially launched in Kumasi, the regional capital.

The launch, according to the leaders, was to rally the youth to protect the progress the NPP has since assuming political power in 2017, while also propagating the good works of the party.



The launch which took place on Saturday, November 13, 2021, was attended by the NPP party executives and supporters, with the support from Loyal Ladies, an NPP female activists group.



A capacity workshop on entrepreneur, IT, and other training was organised during the launch for the members, with the aim of building themselves to be ready for the future digital transformation.



The founder of the group, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, addressed the group and reminded them of their critical roles to play in maintaining political power in 2024, through hard work and dedication.



“I want you to be energised and activated to be able to start the 2024 elections campaign now to propagate the good policies of the and government. You are the future of the country, and the NPP government will equip you with all the needed skills to face the new digital world,” he advised.



Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, who is also the Managing Director of State Housing Company Limited (SHC), asked the members “to remain loyal and committed to feeling the real benefits of transformation and growths as the party keeps on going to ‘break the eight’, and this can be achieved through hard work.”



The President of Alpha Patriots, George Kwarteng, urged the members not to think of direct personal benefits, but rather, to maintain the party in power to continue the party’s good youth policies.



“I encourage you not to think of direct benefits like appointments and cash, but to sell the good works of President Nana Akufo Addo so that we remain in power to enjoy the fruits of our labour,” he added.



