Ashanti NPP not Wontumi’s personal property – Ex-Chairman calls for change

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP

A former Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wants members to take on the Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako known widely as Chairman Wontumi for behaving as though the party is his personal property.

Kwasi Nti Asamoah disclosed that Chairman Wontumi has hijacked the party and running it in the region as though it is his bonafide property without recourse to structures.



“Is the party Wontumi’s personality property? He should show us any of his relation who is a member of the party. My mother was a staunch member of the UP tradition who died because of her love for the party. Where the Fomena Constituency is located is on my land”, he revealed on Kumasi-based Akoma Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The former Fomena Constituency Chairman revealed that Chairman Wontumi is grabbing all the juicy contracts in the region including those that should have been given to foot soldiers to compensate them for their sacrifices to the NPP over the years.



“Go to Kajetia and see…the security manning the place has been awarded to Wontumi’s company. Even the cleaning company is his. I swear and dare him to deny this. I am serving notice of revealing dirty secrets in the coming days. We cannot suffer for a party and allow one person to enjoy,” he threatened.

Kwasi Nti Asamoah who campaigned for Wontumi in his bid to become Regional Chairman added “he has not given me a single broom. I fed myself while campaigning for him but he chose to grab everything for himself reason most party executives and members are disillusioned”.



He denied claims he has been paid to destroy the NPP executive warning that his continuous stay in office will spell doom for the party.



“He will disgrace the party in the Region if he is not kicked out as Chairman. If he is not careful what will happen to the party will be disastrous. I have not been paid by the NDC to do destroy him as he claimed,” he added.