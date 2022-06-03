10
Menu
News

Ashanti NPP race: Wontumi entered arena with cash-laden bullion van to induce delegates – Failed aspirant

Chairman Wontumi11212 Ashanti Regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako Wontumi

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A failed Ashanti Regional chairman aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kofi Adum Bawuah, has petitioned the national executives of the party to investigate what, in his view, were some anomalies that characterised the party’s regional election at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in the Kumasi metropolis that saw the incumbent chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, retained on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

According to Mr. Bawuah, the elected chairman flouted all the rules of the game.

Mr. Bawuah raised these concerns in an interview with Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, sit-in host of Accra100.5M’s morning show, Ghana Yensom on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

He said, as part of the guidelines for the election, no aspirant was supposed to drive his or her car to the election ground but Chairman Wontumi did so.

He alleged that Chairman Wontumi’s car was followed by a bullion van full of cash, which, he claimed was used to induce the delegates to vote for him.

He told the host that he saw the bullion van himself following the car that Chairman Wontumi drove to the arena.

Mr. Bawuah also accused the Ashanti Regional Minister, who was also the Chairman of the elections committee, of skewing the process in favour of Chairman Wontumi.

Below is a petition he has filed at the National Executive Committee of the party:

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Man busted for attempting to kill daughter for money
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays
Related Articles: