Ashanti NPP race: Wontumi entered arena with cash-laden bullion van to induce delegates – Failed aspirant

Ashanti Regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako Wontumi

A failed Ashanti Regional chairman aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kofi Adum Bawuah, has petitioned the national executives of the party to investigate what, in his view, were some anomalies that characterised the party’s regional election at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in the Kumasi metropolis that saw the incumbent chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, retained on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

According to Mr. Bawuah, the elected chairman flouted all the rules of the game.



Mr. Bawuah raised these concerns in an interview with Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, sit-in host of Accra100.5M’s morning show, Ghana Yensom on Thursday, June 2, 2022.



He said, as part of the guidelines for the election, no aspirant was supposed to drive his or her car to the election ground but Chairman Wontumi did so.



He alleged that Chairman Wontumi’s car was followed by a bullion van full of cash, which, he claimed was used to induce the delegates to vote for him.

He told the host that he saw the bullion van himself following the car that Chairman Wontumi drove to the arena.



Mr. Bawuah also accused the Ashanti Regional Minister, who was also the Chairman of the elections committee, of skewing the process in favour of Chairman Wontumi.



Below is a petition he has filed at the National Executive Committee of the party:



