Ashanti NPP says Aflao chief ‘ungrateful’

Aflao Paramount Chief, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti and President Akufo-Addo

The Ashanti Region Communication wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the Aflao Paramount Chief as ungrateful

Regional Communications Director for the party Kwasi Kyei while speaking on Akoma FM‘s weekend political show Wonsom, which is also telecast on Onua TV Saturdays, explained “the Paramount Chief of Aflao is just being petty and ungrateful because he knows very well that the E-Block in question was at 23 percent stage of competition at the time NDC left power. Now the E-Block is at 95 percent so why will he come up with such ultimatum?”



The whole issue emanated when Minority members on the Education Committee of Parliament toured some uncompleted projects in the country.



They visited one of the E-Block projects at Aflao in the Volta Region.



During the tour, the MPs called on the Aflao Paramount Chief, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti, who then raised issues against government’s failure to complete the project and further issued a four-month ultimatum to the sector minister to complete and commission the project.



Later responding to the Aflao Paramount Chief’s comments in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday, October 21, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo retorted, “Is he [Aflao Chief] the one to give the minister ultimatum? Then he should go ahead and complete the project.”

The president’s response seems to have triggered intense argument as some residents of Aflao describe his comments as sarcastic and needless.



The Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Kofi Adams, has since asked President Akufo-Addo to apologise to the Paramount Chief of Aflao.



Some youth who describe themselves as Voltarians based in the Ashanti Region have also issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the president to retract his comments or face their wrath.



But the Ashanti Region Communication Bureau headed by Kwasi Kyei has discounted all the calls on the president to apologize for his comments and response to the Aflao chief.



He is of the view that “the NPP government has by far completed almost all the leftover projects by the erstwhile administration so at least if [the Aflao Chief] cannot praise the president, he shouldn’t issue empty threats and ultimatums”.