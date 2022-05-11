4
Ashanti: One dead, two arrested following Aboaso-Hemang clashes

Akwasi Owusu 1.jpeg The late Akwasi Owusu

Wed, 11 May 2022

Two persons are in custody after a clash between some youth groups claimed the life of a 40-year-old man.

The deceased, Akwasi Owusu, a native of Hemang, was caught up in the bloody attack on Sunday while returning from a funeral Sunday night. He died moments later after he was assaulted with offensive weapons by the unidentified gang.

He went to a funeral at Wiamoase and he was attacked by an unidentified gang on the outskirts of the town. He was taken to the hospital but he was confirmed dead by medical authorities. He is currently at the morgue. We are appealing to the security agencies to pursue the suspects”, brother of the deceased Kwaku Amofa told dailymailgh.com.

It is the second time in two months since this long-standing violence erupted between the youth of Hemang in the Afigya Kwabre South District and Aboaso in the Kwabre East Municipality, as opinion leaders call for police protection.

Municipal Chief Executive for Kwabre East said, “the escalation falls between the two communities. There has been two arrests and they are assisting the police to pursue other suspects. My colleague at Afigya Kwabre South is also working in order not to escalate tensions”.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom led a delegation to meet the bereaved family. He also met chiefs and opinion leaders of both towns pointing to a planned reprisal attack.

SOURCE: DAILY MAIL GH

Source: dailymailgh.com
