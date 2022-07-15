Ashanti: Police declare four Assemblymen wanted

Ghana Police Service

The Police in Ashanti has declared wanted four members of the Bosome Freho District Assembly in the Ashanti region in connection with a riot that ensued at the Assembly Meeting on Wednesday, July 13.

A statement signed and issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo to the media in Kumasi mentioned the four suspects as Amoako Mensah of the Tebeso Electoral Area, Clement Osei of the Freso-Kokyirikrom Electoral area, Lot Adu Asabre of the Yapesa-Kokoben Electoral Area and Maxwell Boakye DeGraft of the Dunkura Electoral Area.



According to the statement, the riot occurred at Asiwa, the Bosome Freho district resulting in the destruction of public property belonging to the District Assembly.

It advised the four suspects to, in their own interest, surrender to the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters immediately.



