Ashanti Police in search of murderers of gold dealer

The suspects allegedly took unspecified amount of money and mobile phones

Source: GNA

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Afful Boakye Yiadom, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, is leading a special “bush operation” to arrest four suspects who allegedly shot and killed a gold buyer.

The attack occurred on Monday, January 24, 2022, when the gold dealer now deceased, was transporting gold from Attabrakoso towards Huu, in the Western Region.



A news brief from the Police said the suspects made away with about 324 grams of gold.



It said they also took away several unspecified amounts of money together with some mobile phones and fled into a nearby bush.

The brief appealed to gold buyers to be on the lookout for the gang when.



“Any suspicious gold dealer(s) should be reported to the Police for a possible quick arrest,” it said.



The brief called on the public to aid the investigation with any information concerning the robbery.