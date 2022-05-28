0
Ashanti Reg. NPP polls: How Coka fans jubilated prior to vote counting

Odeneho Supporters Odeneho Kwaku Appiah flanked by some of his supporters

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP holds Ashanti Regional executives election

Coka battles Wontumi for Ashanti Region NPP chairmanship

Counting commences at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Results for the keenly contested Ashanti Regional executives election of the New Patriotic Party have been declared.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako has won over his contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah after sweeping all four zones in the region.

Ahead of that, however, supporters of one of the contenders for the position of a regional chairman were captured in a jubilant mood.

Supporters of Odeneho Kwaku Appiah alias Coka who was the closest contender to the incumbent, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi were seen jubilating even before the counting of ballots had commenced.

GhanaWeb’s correspondent reports that Chairman Coka ahead of the counting was seen surrounded by a crowd of supporters who were hailing him across the field at the stadium.

Others in the stands also took to dancing and jubilation.

In a related development, the incumbent chairman, Wontumi was captured in a viral photo at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The usually vibrant Chairman Wontumi in the viral photo was sitting on a sack of green grass fertilizer wearing a rather down-spirited look on his face.



After the results were declared however, the high spirits returned as his camp members joined Chairman Wontumi to celebrate his win for the third time.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
