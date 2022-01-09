Ashanti Region: Metal pole crushes man to death at Abonsuano

The incident reportedly happened at about 2p.m., at Abonsuano, near Tepa

A 20-year-old man was killed when a metallic electric pole fell on him last Wednesday, January 5.

The incident reportedly happened at about 2p.m., at Abonsuano, near Tepa in the Ashanti Region. The deceased Aboagye Mokley was attached to the Hajmoh Electrical Company, a firm tasked to mount electric poles on the Abonsuano-Danyame feeder road, father of the deceased Adjei Mokley had told the police.



The deceased was said to be hanging on a KIA Canter vehicle with registration number AS 6486-10 which had loaded the metal poles.



It was further revealed that as the vehicle landed in a pothole the deceased attempted to jump off to the ground but one of the poles slid from the vehicle and struck his head, killing him instantly.

Images obtained by dailymailgh.com show the body of Mokley lying lifeless in a pool of blood near two of the metal poles. He wore a pair of faded jeans trousers and a green long sleeve shirt.



“Fresh blood was seen oozing from the nostril, mouth and ears of the deceased”, his father Adjei Mokley told dailymailgh.com. The body of his son has been deposited at the Tepa/Beposo Municipal Hospital morgue for preservation.



Members of the Abonsuano community are still in shock over Aboagye’s death and have launched a massive campaign to get their road fixed.