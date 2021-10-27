Ashanti Region NDC holds retreat for constituency executives

The retreat is expected to end on Saturday, October 30, 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Ashanti Reginal NDC has today October 27, 2021, begun a four-day retreat for all constituency executives at the Ashanti Berkwai Methodist Church.

The purpose of this four-day-long retreat is to have an in-person interaction with the executives to not only access the outcomes and excesses of the 2020 elections but to equally come to speed with the major hurdles they faced leading to the loss of constituencies previously won by the NDC.



Due to the large number of constituencies totalling forty-six (46) within the region, the constituencies have been grouped into a cluster of four with ten to thirteen constituencies each to cover the four days retreat.



The first day of the retreat saw the attendance of national and regional executives, former appointees and other party stalwarts. Ofosu Ampofoh (National Chairman), Barbara Asamoah (Deputy National Secretary), Mr Kojo Bonsu (Former KMA boss and former NSA Director), Mr Alex Mould (Former Minister of Energy), Mad. Betty Mould Iddrisu (Former Attorney General) etc.

Mr Kojo Bonsu whose great works during his days as the KMA boss brought massive development to the region was present as a resource person bringing aboard his vast experience within the region to shape discourse on how to maximize the fortunes of the NDC come 2024 elections.



Constituencies within the first cluster included Fomena, Adansi Asokwa, New Adubease, Akrofuom, Obuasi East & West, Berkwai, Odotobri, Manso Adubea, Manso Nkwanta, Bosome Freho and Bosomtwi.



The retreat is expected to end on Saturday the 30th of October, 2021.