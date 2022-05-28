Ashanti Region NPP Council of Elders threaten to boycott regional executives election

Six out of 10 Regional Executive Council Elders' names have been removed from the election album

The Ashanti Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party has threatened to boycott the party’s regional executive elections.



The leadership of the Council of Elders has said they will decline participation in the election because the names of some of its members have been expunged from the register to be used for the election.



Addressing a press conference on the elections being held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, Chairman of the Council of Elders, Reverend Mark Adu-Gyamfi, on Friday said six out 10 of its members’ names were missing from the election album.

He alleged that the names have been replaced with the names of some unknown individuals.



Describing the development as disrespectful to the Council of Elders, Rev Adu Gyamfi said the council will go ahead to petition the leadership of the party to seek redress.



“We submitted 10 names to participate in the polls, but they’ve removed six names in the album and replaced it with unknown names. We don’t know those names, so we’re not going to vote tomorrow,” the Chairman said.



He added that the situation goes to the disadvantage of the collective aim of the party which is to break the conventional 8-year political cycle by retaining power in 2024.



“With this kind of attitude, it will be difficult for the NPP to break the 8. Therefore, I won’t bother myself to campaign for the party anymore,” the Chairman fumed.