Ashanti Region NPP aspirant calls for Yaw Buaben Asamoa’s head

Communications Director, NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

An aspiring chairman for New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah, is calling for the head of the party’s National Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, over what he described as leadership crises affecting party operations.

He is of the view that “but for the immediate overhaul and reshuffle within the national executive structure, ‘breaking the eight’ may be a herculean task.”



Adum Bawuah chided the Communications Director, explaining that “per what is going on in the various NPP constituencies in the face of insurgencies as a result of polling station elections, the Communication Director must resign. He can’t manage information flow in the party.”



The aspiring Ashanti Region Chairman, who looked worried, explained the party’s communication chain has broken to the extent that the party communicators cannot sell the good works that the government is championing, a situation he explained has given the opposition urge over the party communicators during radio and TV submissions.

He told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “from the look of things, there’s leadership crisis and specifically the party communicators are ill-motivated so they feel reluctant whenever they are supposed to go on air and speak [about] the good works the Nana Addo-led administration is spearheading.”



Mr. Adum Bawuah spoke exclusively on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Monday, March 21.



He is of the view a pragmatic approach to reshuffle the party’s executive members will ensure unity and cohesion to break the eight in 2024.