Ashanti Region: Police burn 13 Chanfan machines

Police burning a chanfan machine

The Bosome Freho District Police Command has burnt 13 chanfan machines in the Ashanti Region over illegal mining activities.

The machines were being used for illegal mining in a water body in the area by the Police Command.



According to the Police commander of Bosome Freho district in the Ashanti Region ASP Mr Seidu Braimah, the illegal miners breached the laid down rules hence the action by the Police.



He disclosed that the illegal miners operated in the night at Anuroso, Freboye Ohwimase, Achiase and Ofoase in the Bosome Freho district.

Meanwhile, the Police has appealed for support to clamp down on illegal miners.



The police also used the opportunity to appeal to stakeholders and government for patrol vehicles as ASP Mr Seidu Braimah said, there were no vehicles for such purpose.



