Ashanti Region: Police rescue woman kidnapped by robbers

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 17 At 4.18.01 PM.jpeg Doris Agyei was freed by the police

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

The police in the Ashanti Region have freed Doris Agyei, the woman who was allegedly kidnapped by armed robbers, from her home in Abuakwa.

“Police have successfully rescued the female victim who was taken away by the armed robbers,” the service announced on Facebook on Wednesday (17 August 2022). “The victim is being taken for medical review and psycho-social care.”

“We are still on a manhunt to arrest the robbers and we will surely get them,” it added.

In the alleged robbery attack, the suspects reportedly fled with the victim while also getting away with other valuables.

“According to the victims, at about 01:15 am they heard an unusual noise at the main gate of their house. They came out to see what was happening and two men holding machetes suddenly emerged, pushed them back to their rooms and collected an unspecified sum of money and four mobile phones from them,” the police stated.

The victim was found at Abuakwa Mmatiam on Wednesday by the police.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
