Ashanti Region: Uncle arrested after insecticide application claims lives of three siblings in Asawase

Anthony Frans, the uncle responsible for the insecticide application, was subsequently arrested

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Asawase, three siblings lost their lives after their uncle applied insecticide in the room where they were sleeping. The uncle, identified as Anthony Frans, was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 28, 2023, in Asawase, within the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region. Anthony Frans had applied a toptoxin-fumigated tablet, commonly known as a “bomb,” to disinfect the room against bedbugs, intending to prepare the space for the siblings to sleep.



The victims, Judith Ekua Frans (15), Christian Magdaline Efua Frans (11), and Nana Benin (6), had been visiting their 66-year-old grandmother, Ekua Gyaabena, in Asawase during the holiday season.



All four individuals, including the grandmother, slept in the same room.



The following morning, the siblings and their grandmother were found unconscious. They were rushed to the hospital, where the three siblings were pronounced dead.



The grandmother remains in the hospital for ongoing medical care.

Anthony Frans, the uncle responsible for the insecticide application, was subsequently arrested by the police and arraigned.



However, he has since been granted bail by the court.



The Assembly Member for Asawase East, Matthew Amisah, narrated the incident to Class FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah.



Investigations are currently ongoing into the incident.