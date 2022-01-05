Ashanti Region disgraced for voting the NPP into power – Joseph Yamin

Former deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports under the erstwhile NDC administration, Joseph Yamin, says the natives of the Ashanti Region, the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are embarrassed for voting the party in the 2020 general election.

According to him, the level of neglect and underdevelopment suffered by the Ashanti Region has left natives in disbelief and regret.



“If you compare votes the NDC had in the Ashanti Region to that of NPP, you will expect them to see rapid growth and development under the NPP, but that is not the case. The erstwhile NDC administration contributed immensely to the development of the region as compared to the ruling NPP.



‘…Natives of the Ashanti Region who voted for the NPP feel disgraced and embarrassed all the time. Any Ashanti who campaigned and called on Ghanaians to vote the NPP to power are shy and can’t even lift their heads in public.”



In an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show with Sefah-Danquah, Joseph Yamin posited that it is not enough for Ashantis to even pray for forgiveness for voting the NPP into power and are now suffering.

Former deputy Minister of Youth and Sports further indicated that the ruling government has also failed to construct any roads for the region and delayed completion of projects started by the NDC government, even abandoning some.



The Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, is worried about the developmental state of the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi. In an interaction with the media, the influential sub-chief has subsequently pleaded with the government to give more attention to the state of Ghana’s second-largest city.



According to reports, the Bantamahene said Kumasi was gradually becoming a village.



Supporting this statement, Joseph Yamin stated that the NPP has virtually done nothing for the Ashanti Region. “If there is a yardstick for governance, then it should be what they do for their strongholds, and the NPP has done nothing for the Ashanti Region.”