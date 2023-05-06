Ashanti Region now epicenters of rabies - Ghana Health Service

A file photo

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has identified the Ashanti Region as one of the epicenters of the rabies disease in Ghana.

According to GHS, the data available to them shows that Ashanti Region recorded the most rabies cases followed by the Greater Accra Region.



This was disclosed during sensitisation program for the media on rabies on Thursday May 3, 2023.



The event which was organized by the Ghana Health Service with support from USAID is aimed at equipping journalists in the region with the right information on rabies to help them in their reportage.



A presentation by GHS showed that a total of 4010 cases of dog bites were recorded with six of rabies notified in 2022.



The data further revealed that, victims of all the six cases of rabies died.

Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng at the sidelines of the event, the Ashanti Regional Vertinary Officer, Dr. Maybel Abudu said rabies is a deadly viral disease of warm-blooded animals which are transmitted through a scratch or bite.



She noted that all cases of rabies recorded in the region were from dog bites and urged all dog owners to vaccinate their animals.



She however called on the government to bring back the mass vaccination for dogs to reduce the menace of the virus.



For his part, the Dean of School of Vertinary Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST, Professor Ben Emikpe attributed the situation to urbanization and the fact that there are more dogs in both Ashanti and Accra.



He noted that poor waste management in these regions also contribute to the high cases of rabies recorded and called on authorities to help reduce the menace.