0
Menu
News

Ashanti Region recorded 121,000 hypertension cases in 2021

58848415 File photo

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, has disclosed that the region recorded the highest cases of hypertension in Ghana in 2021.

Addressing the media at the launch of World Hypertension Day, he said the region recorded 121,000 cases of hypertension out of 620,000 newly diagnosed cases nationwide.

Dr Tenkorang indicated that hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, was the ninth Out-Patient Department (OPD) attendance in the country and the second leading cause of admission in the region.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Chris Briandt: The first Ghanaian footballer to play with boots
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil
Owoo family not rightful owners of Achimota forest - Osu Traditional Council
My death will be blamed on an anti-armed robbery operation - Barker-Vormawor