Ashanti Region schools get 200 tablets, teachers get 40 laptops

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) is providing internet connectivity with the highest speed to all member schools nationwide, to boost educational delivery.

The Project, dubbed, “Digital Solutions for Education ” will see the installation of one million educational tablets in classrooms for pupils in private schools which will be connected to global educational platforms such as CICSO, Facebook and Google.



Janet Education Complex in the Ashanti Region is the first school to benefit from the facility.



Two hundred tablets were installed with internet connectivity at the institution. In addition, 40 laptops were given to teachers.



The National Administrator and Finance and who doubled as the Proprietor of Janet Educational Complex, Madam Esther Quist-Wood commended the initiative of modernising the country’s educational system to ensure effective teaching and learning amid ravaging impacts of some pupils.



The nationwide WiFi connectivity in private education is a major significant change undertaken by the Ghana National Council of Private Schools, to bring greater heights to the country’s educational system.



The project which was launched in Kumasi is being undertaken in partnership with Celltel Networks Limited. The Council will install one million educational tablets with connectivity to all private schools.

In addition, 200 thousand laptops with routers will be distributed to teachers and they will use 36 months to repay.



The Executive Director for GNACOPS, Enoch Kwesi Gyetuah remarked that,



“Per their projections, all schools under the Council will be connected unto the technological platform in question within the next 2 months. The intervention as an ideal way of boosting educational delivery as they ensure that students are equipped with contemporary technological tools. The program as very laudable and therefore government and NGOs should partner us”.



Celltel Networks Ltd has been authorized by the National Communication Authority (NCA) as a Telecommunication ISP company to provide nationwide internet Wifi with Vsat cloud Satellite in Ghana and the Executive Chairman of Celltel Networks Limited, Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson emphasized “ Digitalization will play a critical role in Ghana’s rapid socio-economic development”.



As part of GNACOPS mandate, Celltel will use its Smart Technology Platform that will be powered by Cisco Networks Inc. USA to provide connectivity to all the member private schools in Ghana.



GNACOPS’ next phase will see to collaborate with Celltel who is currently Completing an industrial State of the art Factory in Ghana for Laptops, Tablets, Google Smart Tvs, SmartPhone Smartphones to all Staff and Teachers with Wifi Data.