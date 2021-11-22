Ashanti Region tops HIV population in Ghana

Higher infections have been recorded in the Ashanti region

Source: Frank Owusu Obimpeh, Contributor

The Ashanti Region is leading with the highest HIV infection rate.

This was made known to the media by The Director General (DG) of GAC, Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, who schooled journalists that infections among young people pose a big threat to the fight against HIV-AIDS scourge in the Asante region.



According to him, some people who were tested positive did not go for treatment due to factors such as fear of stigmatization.



Mr. Atuahene, therefore, urged the public to desist from stigmatizing and discriminating against People Living with HIV/AIDS.



He mentioned public sensitization, condom promotion, and distribution as well as provider-initiated testing at the OPD, as some of the activities they had embarked on to reduce the prevalence rate.



He also called on citizens to be aware of the 90-90-90 target required that by 2021, 90 percent of the population should test and know their status, 90 percent of those tested should be put on treatment and 90 percent of those on treatment should have viral suppression.

The regional breakdown of the HIV population are;



Ashanti -73,245



Greater Accra – 70,855



Eastern – 47,866



Western – 25,620

Central – 24,881



Volta -20,949



Bono – 19,173



Bono East – 14,273



Western North – 10,619

Ahafo -8,405



Upper East – 7,953



Northern – 6,941



Oti – 5,877



Upper West – 5,725, Savannah – 3,135

North East – 2,122.