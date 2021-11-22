Ashanti Region tops HIV population in Ghana

The Ashanti Region is leading with the highest HIV infection rate.
This was made known to the media by The Director General (DG) of GAC, Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, who schooled journalists that infections among young people pose a big threat to the fight against HIV-AIDS scourge in the Asante region.
According to him, some people who were tested positive did not go for treatment due to factors such as fear of stigmatization.
Mr. Atuahene, therefore, urged the public to desist from stigmatizing and discriminating against People Living with HIV/AIDS.
He mentioned public sensitization, condom promotion, and distribution as well as provider-initiated testing at the OPD, as some of the activities they had embarked on to reduce the prevalence rate.
He also called on citizens to be aware of the 90-90-90 target required that by 2021, 90 percent of the population should test and know their status, 90 percent of those tested should be put on treatment and 90 percent of those on treatment should have viral suppression.
The regional breakdown of the HIV population are;
Ashanti -73,245
Greater Accra – 70,855
Eastern – 47,866
Western – 25,620
Central – 24,881
Volta -20,949
Bono – 19,173
Bono East – 14,273
Western North – 10,619
Ahafo -8,405
Upper East – 7,953
Northern – 6,941
Oti – 5,877
Upper West – 5,725, Savannah – 3,135
North East – 2,122.