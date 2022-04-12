Ashanti Region tops murder cases in 2021

The Ashanti and Greater Accra regions recorded the highest cases of armed robbery for 2021

The Ashanti Region recorded the highest number of murder cases for the year 2021.



This is according to a Public Safety and Crime report published by the Bureau of Public Safety for the year 2021 in review.



The report indicates that the Ashanti Region, out of over 200 murder cases recorded across the country over the period, reported 23% out of the entire number.



The report pegged the total number of violent crimes reported in 2021 at some 531 cases, representing an increase of 40.8% as compared to 377 cases in 2020.

Associated deaths to the violent crimes also increased by some 57.5% as compared to 2020.



The report further revealed that the Greater Accra and the Ashanti Region topped incidents of armed robbery across the country with each region reporting 19% of over 150 armed robbery cases recorded in 2021.



The Bureau also found that 74% of reported armed robbery cases in 2021 involved the use of firearms while 20% of homicide cases resulting in murder or manslaughter involved the use of firearms.



The report found the top three most reported violent crimes in 2021 to be murder or manslaughter, armed robbery and aggravated assault.



Also drowning, illegal mining pit collapses, and building collapses recorded covered the top three frequently reported incidents for the year ended in review.



In the general index category, drowning accounted for 43% of deaths while mining pit collapses and building collapses accounted for 17% and 9% of deaths respectively.