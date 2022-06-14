Ashanti Regional Education Directorate worried over Police skirmishes at Islamic SHS

Some of the students being carried away in an ambulance

The Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Madam Mary Owusu Afriyie, has expressed shock and dismay over alleged shooting by some personnel from the Ghana Police Service at students of Islamic Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi.

Reports emanating from the scene have it that more than thirty students of the Islamic SHS have been rushed to the Hospital after the Police allegedly fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse students who were demonstrating over incessant vehicular knockdown.



The affected students were conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and other hospitals in Kumasi.



Speaking to Journalists in Kumasi, the Regional Education Director said she was in shock when the news broke out.

When asked if she is worried over the unholy handling of students by the Police during demonstrations in that part of the country, the Ashanti Regional Education Director answered in the affirmative saying “yes I’m deeply worried”.



“I should be worried but some of them have been resuscitated. We will follow them to the hospital and see how they are doing,” Madam Owusu Afriyie assured.



Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, some worried parents stormed the school to demand the release of their wards.