Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs admire and appreciate you – Mamponghene tells Bawumia

The Paramount Chief of Asante Mampong, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II has lauded the effort of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in supporting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to govern the country.

The Chief described Dr Bawumia’s role as no mean task, stressing that Chiefs of the Asante Region admire and appreciate the work he does in the development of the country.



“The yeoman’s job you’re doing and undertaking for and on behalf of the head of state, it’s no joke, it’s no mean task at all, and I can confirm to you over here that Nananom in the Ashanti Region, those of us in the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs we do appreciate and admire you.



"Anytime we see you on TV, immediately what comes to mind is “yes here comes the chief exponent and proponent of governmental economic policies and principles,” he said.



The Chief added that Dr Bawumia is even much appreciated because he is able to translate theories into practical, tangible outcomes, and has been able to address various national and international fora and seminars on economic matters.

The endorsement of the Paramount Chief comes at a time Dr Bawumia is running for the flagbearership position of the party against formidable opponents such as Alan Kyeremanten and maverick Member of Parliament MP for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



