Ashanti Regional Minister regrets action of military at Ejura

Ashanti Region Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Region Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has admitted that he ordered the military to Ejura but indicated that he did not know the outcome would be as severe as witnessed.

According to him, his order followed a message he received informing him that the youth of Ejura had an intention to burn down some security installations including a police station and cause some destruction.



He also presented a video evidence of the youth throwing stones at the police.



He has, however, refused to name the source of the video even after the committee has asked several times to present the source so as to check the authenticity of the video.



He said he did not want to endanger the sender’s life.



Mr Osei-Mensah became the first person to be probed by the three-member ministerial committee set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting during the Ejura protest last Tuesday.

Following the mob attack and killing of social activist Anyas Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka, some youth of Ejura protested to demand justice for his death but clashed with some security personnel at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



This led to two lives lost and four injured.



In the quest to find the circumstances surrounding the shooting the President of the Republic directed the Interior Minister to set up a three-member committee to investigate the matter.



The committee began sitting on Tuesday, July 6.