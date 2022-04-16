Ashanti Regional Minister visits ongoing projects

Ashanti Regional Minister visits major project sites

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah has visited four major project sites in the region.

The minister embarked on the one-day tour to the sites on Thursday, April 14, 2022, to get first-hand data on the progress of works at the various sites.



Some of the projects he visited included the 20 residential apartments for Court of Appeal judges which is at the finishing stage.



The apartments when completed will serve as permanent residences for Court of Appeal judges based in Kumasi and mandated to handle cases in the northern part of Ghana.



Once completed, it will mean that appeals from Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, North East, Northern, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Ashanti Regions will be conveniently heard within a much shorter period as judges will be permanently stationed in Kumasi.



The minister again visited the ongoing maternity block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The new 500-bed capacity facility which is expected to be handed over to the government in three years is now 17 percent complete.



Structure works on the project are however 75 percent complete.



The minister during the visit was optimistic that the project will be complete within the stipulated time.



Meanwhile, construction work for the second phase of the Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment project is progressing steadily.



The project which is 35 percent completed is expected to be finished in June 2024.

Hon Simon Osei Mensah completed the tour at Afari Military Hospital.



Addressing the media, the minister said the hospital was about 95 percent complete.



He assured the public government’s commitment to providing infrastructural projects to improve the living conditions of the masses.