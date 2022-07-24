Ashanti Regional NPP MPs call on constituents to exercise restraint in addressing issues

New Patriotic Party

Source: net2tvgh

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from the Ashanti Region have urged their constituents to exercise restraint and use dialogue to resolve issues surrounding roads and other projects in the region.

The focus of the appeal was to explain how hard their MPs are pushing to get government attention to continue all the good projects started in the region and also the bad roads that need immediate attention.



The caucus further condemns the attacks that were melted on Kyei Mensah-Bonsu last Monday when he visited some projects in the Suame constituency in the Ashanti region.

Addressing Journalists on the unfortunate incident that occurred in Suame involving the Majority Leader, the MP for Asante Akyem Central and chair of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi called on the people who took part in that incident to go to their leaders and apologize.



The Chairman of the caucus, Mr Anyimadu, therefore, gave the assurance that all the road projects and the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Projects (IPEP) started by the NPP government would be completed to bring about confidence in the ruling government.