Ashanti Regional NPP youth wing appoint sixteen member advisory council

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Ashanti regional NPP youth wing, led by the Regional Youth Organiser, Mr. Raphael Sarfo Patrick has appointed some stalwarts within the party to steer the affairs of the region as an advisory body.

In a statement signed by Mr. Raphael Sarfo Patrick, the members of the prestigious council will include and not be limited to advising the wing on how best the youth wing can be mobilized and managed to the electoral advantage.



The sixteen(16) member advisory council includes; Francis Asenso Boakye, MP for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing, John Ampontuah Kuma, MP for Ejisu, and Deputy Finance Minister, Mavis Nkansah Boadu, MP, Afigya Sekyere South and Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Francisca Oteng Mensah, MP, Kwabre East and Deputy Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, Executive Director of National Service Scheme, Collins Adomako Mensah, MP for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency.



Others include; Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, CEO of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Agyepong, CEO of National Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Fred Kyei, Executive Director, COTVET, Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General National Sports Authority, etc.

"I strongly believe that they will all execute their works in diligence and professionalism to promote the growth and wellbeing of the Ashanti regional youth wing and NPP at large," the statement concluded.



Attached below is a copy of the release.



