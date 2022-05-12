1
Menu
News

Ashanti Regional Police Command introduces new measures to address car snatching cases

Ghana Police 1 600x375 1.png Cases of car snatching are increasing in the Ashanti Region

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has outlined new measures to curb the rising snatching of cars in the region.

According to the Police, new measures have been introduced to curtail the recent cases of car snatching in some parts of the region.

The command in a statement revealed that the cases of car snatching were increasing although some syndicates behind the criminal activity have been arrested.

Below are the measures announced by the Police;

a. Call home when approaching for someone in the house to look out for suspicious characters around before you get home.

b. Make sure you have good exterior lighting, particularly around the front and the back door, so that you can identify persons and any dark areas where an intruder could take cover to attack.

c. You should be able to control external lighting from inside the house.

d. Be alert to anything unusual, such as strangers waiting outside your house or cars following you.

e. If you notice anything suspicious, report it to the police or relevant authorities.

f. Always vary the routes you use to your house so that you cannot be predicted by these miscreants.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North case: Tsatsu Tsikata's legal gymnastics will lose its elasticity – Gabby
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
1999: The year Asantehene, Dormaahene and Okyenhene were enstooled
Taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 speaks
Ignore Mahama, NDC will increase E-Levy rate if they return in 2025 – NPP MP
Asiedu Nketia must return to UG Business School for remedial – Bawumia mocks
Nobody will be safe if NDC comes back to power - Kwamena Duncan
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament