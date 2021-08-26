Ashanti Regional police rounds up 522 suspects

The 44 police districts within Ashanti Region have rounded up 522 suspects

Some 522 suspects have been rounded up by the police in the Ashanti Region.

The Public Relations Officer for the regional police command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, told journalists, “As part of measures to rid the Ashanti Region of criminal elements, the 44 police districts within the region have embarked on a series of separate swoops within the past weeks, and we have been able to arrest 522 suspects”.



“Some of the suspects are assisting with the investigation”, he said.



Items including pairs of scissors, Indian Hemp, machetes, mobile phones and ganja drinks were retrieved by the police as evidence.

Some of the suspects are being profiled while others are being processed for arraignment.



“The command will still advise the public to come to the police with every information that they have so that we will be able to fight crime together”, ASP Ahianyo urged.