Ashanti: Tense calm in Wiamoase after protest against ‘greedy’ chief

File photo

Relative calm has returned to the Ashanti Region town of Wiamoase after some youth staged a protest against the chief of the area, Nana Boakye Yiadom II.

The youth on Wednesday, 8 December hit the streets accusing their traditional leader of stifling development in the area.



They say the chief has among others failed the transparency test after failing to account for the sale of stool lands, demolished ongoing projects and usurping the roles of the Assemblyman for the electoral area.



The angry youth who have formed the Concerned Youth Association of Wiamoase wore red and black attire wielded placards with inscriptions such as: ‘Chief Hitler’, ‘Chief of Staff, Speak out’, ‘Yereberɛ Dodo’, ‘Greedy Chief’, among others.



Its convener, Ohene Abebrese addressed a mammoth rally after the march amid tight security.

“Since he became a chief he has been selling our lands without demarcating same for development. He has also failed to account for his stewardship. In fact he has taken over the job of the Assemblyman and unit committee. He is greedy”, Abebrese said while issuing a two-month ultimatum to authorities to intervene.



“We have petition the Agona Traditional Council and the Manhyia Palace for swift action. If this chief continues to stay in office and refuses to listen to his people we will rise up and things will not be easy”, he added.



The peaceful demonstration which saw over 400 people in attendance ended without any incident. The police say they are monitoring events on the ground to protect life and property.