Ashanti region ranked most violent region in Ghana – FOSDA

A Civil Society Organization (CSO), Foundation for Security Development in Africa (FOSDA) has rated Ashanti Region as having the highest number of violent incidents in Ghana.

“Out of the total 86 cases recorded within the period of 1st June to 31st July 2022, Ashanti region topped the list with a total of 24 incidents, representing 28% of total incidents.



“Next to follow keenly is the Greater Accra Region with 21 incidents, representing 24% of the total cases recorded,” a research report by FOSDA for June and July 2022.



However, the report indicated that Bono Region was the most peaceful region in Ghana within the period under review with no violent cases recorded.



“The 86 recorded cases within the two-month period of monitoring revealed that, a total of 167 injuries and 41 deaths occurred in the regions under monitoring where 10% of the dead were women.



“Physical violence, including assault also topped the list of violent incidents with 49 reported cases representing 57% of the total cases recorded whiles Gun-related violence followed closely with 15 cases which accounted for 17% of the total cases recorded.

“The above data in this report emanates from FOSDA’s monitoring exercise of 10 major media outlets in Ghana, covering both online and newspaper sources.”



