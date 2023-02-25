Ashantis are the reason Ghanaians are suffering under NPP – Oheneba Boamah

Oheneba Boamah, Journalist

Host of Battleground on Power 97.9 FM, Oheneba Boamah, has berated electorates of the Ashanti region, especially those who voted for President Akufo-Addo in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

The vociferous news anchor argued on his show Wednesday night that the country has been plunged into an economic crisis because of the Ashantis who constitute the greater part of the persons who voted for the Akufo-Addo government in 2020.



Chastising their blind love for the NPP and failure to call its leaders to order, Oheneba indicated that the electorates of Ashanti failed to warn the government when it was borrowing recklessly without investing in capital projects.



“Let's tell our friends the truth. Ghana’s biggest problem is the people of Ashanti. The debt levels of the country that has gone off the roof and brought us hardship is because of the Ashantis. They have a popular saying that if you decorate a goat with the colours of the NPP and put it on a ballot paper, they will still vote for the animal,” he slammed.



He also noted that the Central Region in 2020 elected more parliamentarians on the ticket of the NDC but voted massively for Akufo-Addo because they vote based on policies and not by mere party affiliation.



He thus wondered why the Ashantis hate the NDC and referred to how the Ashantis have failed to acknowledge that an NDC government under John Mahama constructed the world-class market in the Ashanti Regional capital.

His comments follow the country's debts which have contributed to inflation growth.



Experts and rating agents have described Ghana’s economy as one that is in a huge debt crisis.



Finding a way to handle the government’s debts internationally, Finance Minister Ofori-Atta recently disclosed that the government has initiated talks with China over Ghana’s debt following a successful Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



The government wants debt forgiveness from China because the Asian country holds the majority of the external bonds of the country.



This is historic and governance experts are worried it is happening under a government that chastised the NDC for an IMF bailout and gave Ghanaians hope that it would be disciplined in government.