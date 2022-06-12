Ashesi University first-class graduate reportedly lands job with Goldman Sachs

Davidal Kobi is a graduate of Ashesi University

A Ghanaian lady identified as Davidal Kobi has graduated from the Ashesi University with first-class honours after being on the list of the Dean throughout her study period.

Davidal did not just graduate with first-class honours but according to edwardasare.com, she has landed a job with investment bank, Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C., a job she is expected to start soon.



Davidal's new job is also mentioned on her Linkedin page where she has stated that she is an "Incoming Global Markets Analyst at Goldman Sachs."



Before her graduation, Davidal worked as a summer intern with the investment giant between June and August 2021.



Goldman Sachs is an investment bank founded in 1869 with headquarters in Manhattan and regional headquarters in London, Warsaw, Bangalore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Salt Lake City, and additional offices in other international financial centers. Per reports, it ranks 2nd on the list of investment banks in the world by revenue and is ranked 59th on the Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue.



Davidal’s success is a result of her hard work and resilience.





She was an A-list student who was very active in extracurricular activities such as peer coaching, actively contributing to the student council as well as managing her business; an educational consultancy helping people with their CVs and cover letters for both school and job hunts.







“I got to where I am by working hard, I just don’t like the thought of failure and I’ve always wanted multiple streams of income so I’ve always been manifesting it. I like to be able to afford things on my own without depending on people but most of all, God and my family,” she is reported to have shared.