Ashiman Circut court drops criminal charges against Setho Classic & others

The Ashiaman Circut Court presided over by his Worship Richard Delali Anku has dismissed forgery and all criminal charges levelled aganist Setho Classic Engineering Work and two others by Nii Iddrisu Tetteh Mansro.

The court in it ruling on October 26, 2021, upheld that the prosecution has woefully failed to prove it case beyond reasonable doubt hence the decision of the court.



Presenting the case in court, Chief Inspector Nunoo-Mensah said the accused persons were charged with eight counts of conspiracy to commit crime namely forgery, fraudulent transcations in land and possession of forged documents.



Chief Inspector Nunoo-Mensah, said the complainant Nii Iddrisu Tetteh Mansro and the first accused person are half-brothers residing at Community 12 and Emefs Estate respectively.



He added that, the second accused person is an Estate Developer residing at Community 20, Tema while the third accused person is also an Estate Developer also a resident at Zenu Atadeka.



He said both the complainant and the first accused person belong to the Appolonia Stool which owes large tracts of land lying and situated at Appolonia.



Chief Inspector Nunoo-Mensah said the complainant is the eldest son of the Alhaji Tetteh Kwao who chanced upon two separate land documents purportedly transacted between the said late chief and FA Global Estate Limited represented by second accused person of an approximate area of 196.273 acres of land on one side and Setho Classic Engineering Work represented by the third accused person of an area of 2129.9 acres of land on the other side.

The prosecution said signatures on both lands became suspicious during scruting and alleged forgery hence the arrest of second and third accused persons.



Court ruling



"Judging from the foregoing, it is the opinion of the court that the prosecution has woefully failed to discharge its obligation under the law by not successfully proving all the essential elements," the judge in his ruling stated.



The court said prosecution witnesses adduced evidence which pieces of evidence have been discredited as a results of cross-examination and at the end of the case, the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against any of the accused persons.



"On totality of evidence afore-mentioned, the court upholds the submission of no case by the defence counsels and consequently acquitted and discharged all charges proffered against the three accused persons, " the court stated.