Ashongman Estates, Kwabenya, other parts of Accra to experience ‘dumsor’ today

The planned maintenance works will cause interruption in power supply to certain areas in Accra

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has said it will undertake planned maintenance works to improve service delivery today, Thursday, 11 November 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the service provider on Thursday, 11 November 2020.



The planned maintenance works will cause an interruption in the power supply to certain areas in Accra from 9 am to 4 pm.

Affected areas include: “Ashongman Estates, Obaahemaa, Kwabenya, Comet, Agape, NIC, Ofankor, Capital hill, Asofan, Kwashieman, Fadama, Kwashiebu, Tabora, Abeka-Lapaz, Darkuman, Chantan, Israel, Santamaria, Mensah Addo, and its environs.”



The service provider however noted that it “regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of the exercise.