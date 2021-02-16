Asiakwa SOS Village cry on public for PPEs amid coronavirus

Management of Linda Dor presenting the items to the village head

Source: Micheal Akrofi, contributor

Management of the SOS village at Akyem Asiakwa are have made a passionate appea to the public, individuals, benevolent societies and Cooperate world to urgently come to their rescue as it is hit with many Challenges especially consumables and PPEs for the children during this covid period.

Speaking to Peace media at Akyem Asiakwa, the Director for the Village, Emmanuel Effirim said that, they've been hit hard by the covid-19 pandamic since last year. As they Channel their budget in buying PPEs to protect the vulnerable children.



He said they are financially Constrained as their Budget was affected by the covid-19 pandemic as they have to buy PPEs to protect the children in the village which they had not budgeted for.



Mr. Emmanuel Effirim made the disclosure when the management of Linda Restaurant & Hotels LTD visited the village with some items such as foods, toiletries, perishable and non-perishable items as part of their annual social cooperates responsibilities.



Mr. Emmanuel Effirim said they really need assistance to take care of the children in the village.



Appealed to Government to Absorb the school Salaries of their teachers



Mr. Emmanuel Effirim again made a passionate appeal to the government to still consider to Absorb the salaries of their teachers as currently, things are hard for them to even pay salaries of the teachers in the village.

He said the teachers are taking care of the vulnerable children and can't let them also to be vulnerable



It's a proposal and a passionate appeal to the state to intervene.



Finally, one of the manageress of Linda Dor, Mrs Judit Wilkinson on behalf of the CEO Mrs. Belinda Linda Arkoful also thanked the teachers and management in the village for their support in the upbringing of the children.



She added that the gesture has always been part of Linda Dor and the company will continue to do that.



She also added her voice to the call in the public, individual benevolence etc to come to the aid of the village and assist.

Source: Micheal Akrofi, contributor