Aside insulting a judge all the court cases I have is because of NPP - Kennedy Agyapong

The Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has over the past few days been on a tirade, calling out members of his own party.



His victims include the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo and the National Communication Director for the New Patriotic, lawyer Yaw Buaben Asamoah, among others.



During one such interview on Asaase Radio, Kennedy Agyapong bemoaned the lack of commitment and sacrifice on the part of his party comrades in pushing the interest of the New Patriotic Party.



According to him despite having faced various legal battles in his political career, the only instance he can count as being a personal issue was when he verbally attacked a judge on TV using some unprintable words on the judge.

He noted that the rest of his legal battles have always been in cases where he was fighting for the course of the NPP.



“We all have problems in the party. Me let me tell you, all the sacrifices I have made, with the exception of the judge that I was annoyed (because) they wanted to take my land and I insulted them, every court case that I have in this country is because of NPP. But nobody in NPP has even asked ‘how is the court case,” he stated.



In the case of the Dome Kwabenya MP, Kennedy Agyapong has been fuming at Sarah Adwoa Safo who is the mother of his two children of deliberately sabotaging the ruling party by refusing to attend parliament sittings.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, Adwoa Safo’s justification for her actions is due to government’s refusal to heed to some demands she has made.



“We all have problems but party first. So if you think you have a problem and the way you are going to operate is to sabotage the party, now you are asking the president to remove the deputy majority leader for you to be the deputy majority leader. I will also go to America and tell President Akufo-Addo that resign before I come,” Kennedy Agyapong said.