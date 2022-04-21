Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo should be blamed for Gyakye Quayson’s woes – Allotey Jacobs

Supreme Court ask James Gyakye Quayson not to hold himself as an MP

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, has stated that the woes of ousted Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson should be hanged around the neck of Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman.



According to him, members of the NDC within the Assin North Constituency signed a petition and sent it to the two top officials informing them that the former MP was not eligible to contest on the party’s ticket because he held dual citizenship.



He said, the two rejected the petition and ignored the concerns of the party members, and okayed the former MP to contest, which he did and won the seat for the party.

“Blame the National Chairman and General Secretary of the NDC for the problems Gyakye Quayson is facing,” Allotey Jacobs said on Peace FM morning show dubbed Krokokoo on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.



When asked by the host, Kwami Sefa Kayi, why he was saying so, the sacked NDC member turned social commentator said, the duo rejected a petition sent to them by some of the party members within the constituency.



“Some of the members of the NDC of the Constituency in Assin North sent a petition to the national executives [and they rejected it]. Gyakye Quayson’s father happened to be a comrade because we were all in PNP together; the man is highly respected in the Assin area of all the traditional areas because he is the first district commissioner for that area and he brought a lot of development projects.



“So, when his son was about to contest, I was the chairman of the party’s vetting committee even though I wasn’t the regional chairman. [I told him] that this is what we have heard so, he should provide documents which state that he has renounced his citizenship but James Gyakye Quayson failed to produce any document to that effect and I disqualified him in the year 2012.



“In 2016, I was then the chairman of the party; so, I wanted to engineer something and persuade him not to contest in Assin North because all those there are settler farmers, and since he [Gyakye Quayson] is from Assin Bereku which has a lot of towns and villages within Assin North that has been occupied by the settlers, so, I wanted him to contest Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for the Assin Central seat but all the [NDC] candidates were afraid eventually he [Gyakye Quayson] insisted on contesting Assin North; I asked for his documents indicating that he has renounced his Canadian citizenship and he failed again to produce it,” Allotey Jacobs explained.

He was of the view that, the MP was afraid to renounce his citizenship because he thought he would lose the elections which will be difficult for him to go back to Canada.



When asked again if he personally disqualified James Gyakye Quayson twice in 2012 and 2016, Allotey Jacobs responded “sure [I did] and in 2016 despite the disqualification, he still contested for the elections because he also has a large army of supporters…”



"The headquarters of the NDC should be blamed," Allotey Jacobs insisted.







Background

The Supreme Court ordered James Gyakye Quayson, to stop holding himself as an MP until the determination of a suit challenging the constitutionality of his election.



In a 5-2 majority decision Wednesday [April 13, 2022], the apex court ordered Mr Quayson to abstain from any Parliamentary business and also refrain from engaging in activities pertaining to an MP.



The injunction against the MP will hold until the final determination of a suit challenging the constitutionality of Mr Quayson’s election as MP.



The five justices on the majority side were Justices Jones Dotse, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, Prof Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi.



Justices Nene Amegatcher and Agnes Dordzie dissented.

The injunction application was filed by a constituent of Assin North, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, who secured a judgment from the Cape Coast High Court nullifying Gyakye Quayson’s election on the basis that he held Canadian citizenship at the time he filed to contest the parliamentary election.



The applicant argued that despite the judgment of the Cape Coast High Court in 2021, Mr Quayson continues to parade himself as a sitting MP.



With the substantive suit, Mr Ankomah-Nimfah is seeking a declaration from the apex court that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution, at the time the EC opened nominations for people to file to contest the Assin North parliamentary seat, Mr Quayson was not qualified to contest.



He further wants the court to declare that the EC breached Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution when it allowed Mr Quayson to contest the parliamentary election in Assin North when he owed allegiance to another country.