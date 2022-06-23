Asiedu Nketia, Sir John are the ‘vanguards’ of politics of insults – Kwabena Agyapong

Kwabena Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary

Kwabena Agyapong laments politics of insults

Former NPP scribe says Asiedu Nketia is main architect of the phenomenon



He also blames late Sir John for being complicit



Former New Patriotic Party General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong, has lamented the spate of insults in the political system of Ghana.



He tracks the genesis of the development to 2008 and blames it on the opposition National Democratic Congress’ scribe, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, alias General Mosquito.



“The person I blame (for starting politics of insult), maybe I am being a bit unfair, that is Asiedu Nketia, and I told him. He started it… because Ghanaians have a culture. We respect elders, we resect ourselves and we should not be insulting in character,” he submitted in a TV interview.



He said Asiedu Nketia’s reference to NPP flagbearer aspirants in 2007 as ‘thieves’ was a defining moment and he had cause to chastise the NDC scribe over the pronouncement.

“I remember when he said this is a line-up of 17 thieves and I called him and I said, Asiedu what you are doing is to run down the whole political establishment in the eyes of Ghanaians. I don’t think we are thieves and you don’t have any business doing that.



“And the situation was compounded with my predecessor because he came and was giving pound for pound and which I think he shouldn’t have. And that was one of the reasons why I run to become General Secretary to restore us to our values and to elevate the discourse,” Agyapong added.



Asiedu Nketia, a one-time lawmaker has been NDC scribe since 2005. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John, also served as NPP scribe between 2010 and 2014 losing re-election to Kwabena Agyapong.



The issue of politics of insults has been topical in the last few years, with younger politicians accused of using media and social media channels to openly abuse older politicians.



